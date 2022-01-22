Richard Hernandez Jr., who was the recreation director for Hill Country Youth Ranch until recently, has been accused of child sexual assault, making him the third former employee of the youth ranch to face such an accusation in the last two months.
Richard Hernandez Jr. was jailed Thursday on suspicion of possessing child pornography and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old he met online, according to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office.
"The encounter between Mr. Hernandez and the minor victim began via an online dating site and continued through social media," said Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha in a Friday press release.
The 16-year-old does not have a connection to the youth ranch, according to the press release.
The offense of child sexual assault is alleged to have occurred on or about Feb. 1, 2021, according to jail records.
A forensic examination of Hernandez's phone revealed a large amount of child pornography, according to the press release.
Hernandez was in the county jail on bonds totaling $150,000, according to jail records.
The youth ranch is home to children taken from their families by the courts due to abuse or neglect.
As of Thursday, a grand jury determination regarding another former HCYR house parent accused of child sexual abuse appeared to be pending. This defendant, Alexandra Galindo, was jailed Dec. 17, 2021, and released on a $100,000 bond on Dec. 23, 2021.
Galindo lived in a cabin on the youth ranch and supervised the children there for the past three years, during which time she had “a romantic and sexual relationship with at least two children between the ages of 13-15 years old,” according to a sheriff's office press release.
“Digital evidence was also uncovered showing inappropriate non-sexual relationships with multiple other children where she was providing alcohol, nicotine vape pens and narcotics to the children,” reads the KCSO release.
Evidence stemming from an investigation of another former house parent at Hill Country Youth Ranch will be presented to a grand jury in the near future.
This other former house parent, a man, was investigated by the Real County Sheriff’s Office but not arrested, confirmed 38th District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee last month. On Jan. 18, Busbee indicated the case would be presented to a grand jury in January.
The man was accused of abusing a boy for years — starting when the boy was 13 years old, according to the teen’s mother, a Kerr County resident.
The youth ranch has declined to comment on specifics of the cases due to the pending investigation.
“We are deeply saddened to learn of a report involving an ex-employee,” said Krystle Ramsay, executive director of the youth ranch, in a Dec. 21 email, after The Kerrville Daily Times contacted her about the Galindo case. The Times had not heard about other allegations at that time.
“Hill Country Youth Ranch is committed to the safety and well-being of our children,” Ramsay said.
