The local hospital is urging residents to avoid unnecessary ER visits amid a spike in usage.
"The emergency department is for emergent medical needs," said Pam Burton, Peterson Health infection preventionist, in a July 1 advisory. "It is not a testing center and should be reserved for emergent medical needs only. Peterson Urgent Care is also ... reserved for urgent medical needs. In order to conserve both capacities, we ask that those needing or wanting COVID-19 testing (to) please use our resources for this, such as our outreach clinic."
To make an appointment at the outreach clinic, call 830-258-7814. The hospital's COVID-19 hotline is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 830-896-4200, option 1. Messages can be left after operating hours.
"If you believe you have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, please do NOT go to the Emergency Department, a health care facility/clinic or the health department to seek testing or treatment. You need to self-isolate and call your primary care physician. If you do not have a primary care physician, contact Peterson Urgent Care at 830-258-7669 and they will assist you." — https://www.petersonhealth.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.