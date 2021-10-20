INGRAM - The Ingram Tom Moore Warriors are a Class 3A school in the state of Texas. For the first time in school history, Ingram Tom Moore was allowed to participate in a Class 4A district as a tennis program.
Ingram Tom Moore competed in District 28-4A against the likes of Boerne, Fredericksburg, Wimberley, Davenport, Bandera, Pieper Ranch and Canyon Lake.
Three of the programs in this district were ranked in the University Interscholastic League (UIL) Class 4A Top Ten.
Ingram Tom Moore made the playoffs finishing fourth in a district filled with some of the best tennis players in the state of Texas.
“First and foremost is giving thanks to Dr. Robert Templeton and Tate DeMasco for believing that we could make a difference playing up in the 4A level,” Ingram Head Tennis Coach Chris Moralez said. “Being a 3A school, we don’t have a lot of crossover where we can compete and kind of prove ourselves and how strong we are as a 3A school.”
Moralez mentioned that three programs are ranked in their district at the Class 4A level.
Boerne is ranked No. 1 in the state and Wimberley finished ranked No. 2 in the state. Fredericksburg is ranked No. 7 in the state. Ingram’s only losses came against those three programs.
Despite the tough district competition, they came in fourth place and advanced to the playoffs where they lost to Geronimo Navarro.
“This just prepares us for the spring season,” Moralez said. “We’ve never had this opportunity. This opportunity has only existed for four years and this is the first year that we were allowed to play.”
Moralez credits the program’s success to teamwork instead of individual accomplishments on the court.
“We have a team concept that we support one another,” Moralez said. “We are bonding and that should bring us team success heading into the spring season.”
Nicholas Valenzuela talked about the success of the season playing at this level for the first time.
“It was definitely a new and crazy experience,” Valenzuela said. “It was difficult but I think we all handled it pretty well and it was a lot of fun.”
Maricza Perez echoed the experience.
“There were a lot of emotions up and down this season,” Perez said. “Moving forward, our goal is to make it to state in the spring.”
