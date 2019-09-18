FREDERICKSBURG — Tickets and tables are now available for the Oct. 19 Hill Country Memorial Gala XVIII at the Vista Oaks Event Center in Fredericksburg.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the HCM Wellness Center and its transformation into a modern hub for health, well-being and fitness. Opened in 1991, the HCM Wellness Center annually serves nearly 37,000 people in the Hill Country region.
To support the HCM Wellness Center’s revitalization, and reserve tickets and tables to attend the HCM Gala XVIII, visit ourhcm.org/celebrate.
Learn more about Hill Country Memorial at hillcountrymemorial.org.
