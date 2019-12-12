Dallas-area promoter Randy Jackson and his ShowBiz Productions are bringing another “Cowboy Christmas” to the Cailloux Theater at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
This year’s version — dubbed “A Texas Cowboy Christmas” — features country stars Tony Booth and Darrell McCall in an evening that celebrates a unique sound for the holidays.
This show follows last year’s popular appearance by Riders in the Sky, which was enjoyed by more than 600 people, 2017’s smash-hit Asleep At The Wheel show and 2016’s sold-out concert by Michael Martin Murphey.
Featured artist for 2019, Tony Booth, is best known for his days with Capital Records and “The Bakersfield Sound.” He toured the world with Gene Watson and had his own hits with “The Key’s In The Mailbox” and “Lonesome 7-7023.”
Booth’s partner in this concert is
Darrell McCall, who made his name singing with Nashville legends like Faron Young, George Jones and Ray Price. His Honky-Tonk style make him a star, and he was featured in films like “Nashville Rebel” and “Road to Nashville.”
This powerhouse pair will be joined by Mona McCall and special guest artist Dottsy for an evening celebrating the Texas country side of the Christmas season.
Tickets for “A Cowboy Country Christmas” range from $26 to the very best seats at $57, with discounts for children and students in every section. They can be purchased by phone at 830-896-9393; in person at The Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St., or the Kerrville Visitor’s Center, 2108 Sidney Baker St.; or online at www.CaillouxTheater.com (note that convenience fees apply to online orders).
