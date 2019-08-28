FREDERICKSBURG — The silver medalist for the 15th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition will perform in Fredericksburg on Sept. 15. Kenny Broberg will open the Fredericksburg Music Club concert season — the first of eight performances scheduled in 2019-20.
Set for 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 1800 North Llano St., with seating beginning on a first-come basis at 2:30 p.m., the performance will feature pieces by Bach, Beethoven, Chopin and others. Admission is free, although goodwill offerings are welcome.
Broberg first came to international attention during the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. He followed that with a bronze medal win at the 2019 International Tchaikovsky Competition, adding to prizes won at Hastings, Sydney, Seattle and New Orleans international piano competitions.
More information about the FMC is available online at http://fredericksburg
