When it comes to fast food in Kerrville there are some heated opinions -- very heated.
On our Facebook page, and in an online poll, we asked which major chain restaurants did Kerrville residents want to see most come here. The winner was pretty clear and that’s bakery-chain Panera.
Not only did Panera generate a vote total of more than 200 individuals, but it was consistently cited among our online commenters. Also making the top five in our poll was Panda Express, Chipotle, In-N-Out and Arby’s.
While none of those restaurants are poised to make an appearance in Kerrville anytime soon, there’s certainly passion when it comes to food choices. All five of our top five restaurants can be found in San Antonio and other large Texas cities.
Panera has grown into one of the country’s largest restaurant chains with 2,000 stores across the country.
Of course, not everyone was happy with the choices and several people spoke out against more fast food restaurants.
“There are no healthy choices in this town,” commenter Pam Likin wrote.
Several people wrote in that they would like to see a salad-based business come to Kerrville to provide just the alternative Likin was advocating.
Others weren’t pleased with the restaurant discussion but wanted to see more entertainment options, especially for children.
However, the big write-in winner was meat. There were about 50 comments supporting the arrival of an Arby’s in Kerrville. There was also considerable votes for hamburger chain Five Guys, fast-casual restaurant Texas Roadhouse and San Antonio-based barbecue chain Bill Miller’s.
