The Kerrville Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the budget for the 2019-20 school year, securing raises for employees and a lower tax rate.
The tax rate for the school district will go down by a penny — $1.18 to $1.17 per $100 of taxable valuation. This number hasn’t changed in 10 years, said Jarrett Jachade, KISD chief financial officer.
The district’s budget will amount to $41.8 million in total, with 66 percent coming from local revenue, 33 percent from state and 1 percent from federal. That’s about $3.16 million more than last year’s budget.
District Superintendent Mark Foust said it’s important to remember that the district won’t know the amount of money they’ve received from the state level until about a year from now.
“We really don’t know for sure, so this new system is based on a guess,” Foust said. “I think those guesses will get better as time goes on, but this first cycle, we’ll try to be conservative with the budget, because we don’t know for sure.”
The recently passed House Bill 3 requires certain staff to have salary increases based on the district’s attendance. Additionally, salaries must be differentiated between the number of years of service.
That means teachers will see a minimum of $2,000 in raises, while other staff will see a minimum of a 3 percent mid-point raise. Foust said that these raises also are on the conservative side.
“Once you’ve given a raise, there’s no opportunity to take that raise back,” he said. “So we want to be really careful not to project a lot more pay based off of an exorbitant amount.”
Jachade added that property values — which aren’t decided on until the spring — also play a part in deciding how much revenue the school district will have.
“Whatever we do for the staff, we want to do as much as we can to make sure that it’s sustainable, because we don’t know even in two years what our funding will look like,” Jachade said.
KISD staff potentially will hear about their new salary on July 29. The first day of school is Aug. 19.
