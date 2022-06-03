There could be as many as three car washes on the way for Kerrville, according to information presented at Thursday’s meeting of the Kerrville Planning and Zoning Commission.
Commissioners voted 4-2 in favor of recommending the city council approve a conditional use permit for one of the car washes, at the northwest corner of Junction Highway and Commerce Street. A permit is required for that location because it is within 500 feet of the 100-year floodplain, city planning director Drew Paxton told commissioners before they voted.
“Based on the water recirculation systems interior to the car wash, staff doesn’t have any concerns with the drainage of the car wash impacting the floodplain,” Paxton said.
Normal rainwater runoff from the car wash parking lot may enter storm drains. However, the car wash owner will be required to prevent operation-related runoff from entering the river. This will be accomplished by using a recirculation system and grit trap, which will direct the runoff into the city’s sewer system, Paxton said.
“So your chemicals and oils and everything washing off in the car wash should be contained within the car wash,” Paxton said.
Paxton said there will be further oversight — a third-party drainage review — before the car wash is finished. He recommended the permit be approved.
Voting against the motion to recommend the permit to the city council was P&Z chairman Michael Sigerman and John Lipscomb.
The owner of the property is The Six S Family Limited Partnership, based in Kerrville, whose registered agent is A.L. Starkey III, who is a direct descendant of James Monroe Starkey, a founding father of Kerr County.
At the same meeting, local real estate broker Pablo Brinkman took the podium and told commissioners of two other car washes in the works: one on the site of the old Long John Silver’s, 301 Sidney Baker St., and “at the old city hall.” Brinkman said he was representing Smitty’s Car Wash. Brinkman said the property transaction for the Long John Silver’s site closed two weeks ago, while the old city hall property was under contract.
“We’re also under contract with a site on Highway 16 that is in Fredericksburg, and so all Smitty’s people will be able to wash wherever they want,” Brinkman said.
City hall used to be in the bank building on Clay and Main streets, but staff there said Friday they’re not aware of plans for a car wash.
However, city hall also used to be on a property at 800 Junction Highway. One of the partners in the company that owns this property told The Kerrville Daily Times the land is under contract for sale. He didn’t immediately have information on who it was being sold to, as his business partner is handling that transaction. Brinkman didn’t return a phone call as of press time Friday.
