The Schreiner Events Center was packed over the weekend for a full slate of Schreiner University basketball in Kerrville.
MENS BASKETBALL
HARDIN SIMMONS 85, SCHREINER 63
The Schreiner Men's basketball team took the court at 2 p.m. against Hardin-Simmons University.
Hardin-Simmons defeated Schreiner, 85-63, in the opening game.
Schreiner played intense basketball in the first half, building a six point lead with 15:48 left in the opening period.
Mateus Reichert Blume of Allen Academy and originally from Santa Maria, Brazil, scored 11 points to lead the Mountaineers.
Senior Alex Dehoyos scored 10 points and finished with seven rebounds for Schreiner.
Despite the loss, Schreiner Head Coach Marwan Elrakabawy was pleased with his team's effort on the court against a talented Hardin-Simmons squad.
"We had a lot of young players that played their first week of college basketball this weekend," Elrakabawy said. "Today we started off a lot better than Friday and we kind of brought the fight to them early, but they had a little too much for us today. That's a very talented team and they are going to win a lot of games in their league."
Schreiner will host the University of Texas at Dallas on at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Schreiner Events Center.
WOMENS HOOPS
HARDIN SIMMONS 72, SCHREINER 61
Gabby Ivarra, San Antonio East Central, and Josline Hernandez, San Antonio Wagner, scored 17 points each in a valiant effort for the Schreiner Women's basketball team, but the Mountaineers fell short in the end, 72-61.
Ivarra finished with a double-double after registering 14 rebounds in addition to her 17 points offensively.
