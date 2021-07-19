Hazel Alice Stratton
Services pending
Services for Hazel Alice Stratton, 100, of Kerrville who passed from this life on July 16, 2021 at a local care facility will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home, 830-895-5111.
Nam S. Yun
Services pending
Arrangements for Nam S. Yun, 87, of Kerrville who passed from this life on July 16, 2021 at a local care facility are pending at this time and will be announced when they become available. Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home, 830-895-5111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.