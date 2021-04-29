The county animal shelter is open earlier and has imposed a fee for people who surrender their pets to authorities.
The new hours of operation are 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The old hours were 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with a 1-2 p.m. lunch break; and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday with a 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. lunch break. The old hours were ineffective because too many missed calls from the public would come between noon-1 p.m., and “nothing really happens at that office from five to six,” said Reagan Givens, director of Kerr County Animals Services, during an April 26 meeting of the commissioners court.
“Everybody’s still upset almost daily because our lunch hour is from 1-2,” Givens said.
The surrender fees, which Givens described as “a trial run,” are:
$50 with appointment per animal
$100 without appointment per animal
$50 for the first litter animal and $25 for each subsequent littermate with appointment
$100 for the first litter animal and $50 for each subsequent littermate without appointment
The court approved the new fee and hours on Monday after Givens’ presentation.
“I have so many people surrendering animals; there’s really no accountability as far as these people coming in and just dumping these animals off with us,” Givens said. “We found out through the pandemic that appointments worked well. There was actually a lot of animals that didn’t end up in our facility because of that.”
He said there were a couple instances when an animal was dumped at the pound since appointments were implemented.
Kerr County Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz, the court’s animal services liaison, said the benefit to the public in avoiding many needless surrenders outweighs the occasional dumped animal.
“It looks like a win-win for everybody,” Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said.
“I like the way you’ve incentivized responsibility,” Kelly said to Reagan. “We understand there are some that will be irresponsible, but we have to try to provide for those for the benefit of the public anyway.”
Reagan said the intention of the new fee isn’t to turn animals away when their owners have legitimate problems and can’t take care of them. But dropping off animals with the county should be a last resort, he indicated.
Nichole Golden, county adoption coordinator and animal control officer, agreed.
“A lot of people don’t try to find other options,” she said Wednesday.
Using the surrender fee to encourage people to seek other options first reduces the likelihood of animals being euthanized, she added.
People often surrender pets because they’re moving or just feel like they can’t handle the responsibility, Golden said. She agreed with the proposition that if people don’t feel up to the task of having children, they should seriously reconsider getting a cat or dog. Dogs are known to have the mental faculties of a human 2-year-old, and some can live up to 18 years; so if people aren’t willing to have a toddler for 18 years, they shouldn’t get a dog, she said.
“They have a full-time child that never grows up,” Golden said.
