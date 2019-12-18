Kerr County officials are considering further legal action against an Ingram mobile home park owner if he doesn’t make repairs to the park’s septic system or get connected to the city of Ingram’s sewer system.
Last week, in an unusually long trial, a jury convicted Forest Oaks Mobile Home Park owner Johnny Sharp of five Class C misdemeanor counts of failing to abate an immediate health hazard. While the fines are relatively small, Sharp faces further scrutiny from Kerr County’s environmental health department.
The trial comes after years of unsuccessful negotiations between Forest Oaks and the city of Ingram for wastewater service. It’s unclear how the recent court judgments, which were still being finalized as of Monday, will affect the prospects of a resolution.
“Each day (of noncompliance) is an ongoing violation,” said Jason Sorensen, the assistant county attorney who prosecuted the case.
Sorensen said Sharp’s septic system, estimated to be more than 30 years old, is still out of compliance with the state health and safety code and the Texas Administrative Code.
“It’s barely limping along,” Sorensen said. “They have to be pumping or something … they jury-rigged a valve that’s supposed to switch where the septic system is draining — without a permit, and without providing us any kind of proof that it was done by a licensed OSSF person, or any kind of proof that it was done according to the code.”
At one time the septic system was pooling on the surface, county officials claim. While the county admits that issue hasn’t happened for some time, they still consider the park’s septic system out of compliance and unsafe.
There are currently about 19 units at the park and about 54 residents, Sorensen said.
Sorensen said the county attorney’s office tried to negotiate an agreement to avoid a trial and criminal convictions. The office filed 19 complaints against Sharp in June 2018. Each complaint was a class C misdemeanor charge of “malfunctioning septic system.” Sorensen said the office could have filed many more charges than that.
“We’ve been deferring new charges with the expectation they’re going to get annexed,” Sorensen said. “If they’re at least not on the (Ingram City Council) agenda in the next couple months, I don’t know what we’re going to do … probably initiate enforcement. …”
Sorensen indicated he wasn’t sure what was holding up getting wastewater service to the property. Sharp has told the city that he would pay for the cost to connect to the city’s wastewater treatment system.
Ingram City Manager Mark Bosma and Mayor Brandon Rowan were not immediately available for comment. The city, however, has discussed annexing the park into the city limits, and public hearings have been held on the matter as recently as August.
According to Public Utilities Commission spokesman Andrew Barlow, “The city is required to respond to a request for new service and tell the customer what it would cost to provide new service,” citing PUC rules.
“Depending on the level of service needed and how far it is from the existing infrastructure, the cost could be significant,” Barlow said in a Monday email.
David Gorgol, the manager of Forest Oaks, said Tuesday that talks between Sharp and the city of Ingram have begun this week. He said he's not sure why the neighborhood hasn't been annexed or connected to the city's wastewater system already.
"We will eventually get hooked up," Gorgol said. "I don't know how or when."
