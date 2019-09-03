State Senator Dawn Buckingham announced her bid for re-election Tuesday.
“I stood up for our schools and our teachers without raising taxes,” Buckingham said in an email to her supporters on Tuesday. “I stood up for small business owners and worked to eliminate bureaucratic red tape so that the 24th District would be an even better place to start a business. I stood up for a strong border and I stood up for the unborn. I look forward to sharing my vision for the future with voters and continuing my work to make Texas an even better place to live, work, raise a family, and start a business.”
Buckingham, a seventh-generation Texan, and her husband are both physicians. She was on the Lake Travis Independent School District board a few years ago and was elected to the Senate in 2016.
She represents an estimated 834,570 people in 17 counties, including those of Kerr, Bandera and Gillespie.
