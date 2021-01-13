The Center Point Pirates battled hard and came close to winning their first game of the season, but fell short against the Junction Eagles 41-32 Tuesday night.
Center Point’s Nick Zuercher scored 20 points and Christian Martinez added 10 points for the Pirates who battled to a 8-8 tie after one and only trailed 19-17 at the half.
The Pirates shot 40% from the field Tuesday night.
UP NEXT
Center Point hosts Mason Friday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m.
