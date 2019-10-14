Above average temperatures return across the Hill Country today and Tuesday.
The humidity also will be noticeably higher across the area through Tuesday night.
Never fear, though: Another cold front is near.
We will drop below average behind our next cold front, which is slated to move in on Wednesday.
Low clouds start the day off today. Skies become partly to mostly sunny during the afternoon. This will allow highs to warm into the middle and upper 80s. Southerly winds average 5 to 10 mph. A couple of showers and storms are possible.
If clouds hang around longer than expected, temperatures could remain in the lower 80s.
Low clouds quickly redevelop overnight with deep tropical moisture in place.
The remnants of a disturbance in the Pacific could keep a few showers and storms around. Lows remain in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
A few showers and storms remain possible Tuesday with deep tropical moisture hanging around. Highs top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s, depending on sunshine. We can expect more clouds throughout the day.
Our next cold front arrives Tuesday evening, with scattered showers and storms possible. A few of the storms could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph, so there is a marginal severe risk late Tuesday. It will turn cooler overnight, with lows in the 50s and winds becoming north.
Partly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures are expected Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
