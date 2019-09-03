A fox that was exhibiting abnormal behavior in a Kerrville neighborhood has tested positive for rabies, making it the third confirmed case of 2019 in Kerr County.
Kerr County Animal Services reported that property owners noticed the fox acting unnaturally Wednesday in the 1900 block of Thurman Street. Officers collected the fox and submitted it for rabies testing the same day. Rabies was confirmed by the testing laboratory on Aug. 30.
“We believe the fox had been wandering Thurman Street and the adjacent areas,” said KCAS Director Reagan Givens. “Because of that, we would strongly advise anyone who lives in the immediate area and who owns a cat or dog kept outside to contact their veterinarian and apprise them of the situation.”
Givens said the fox was in the property owners’ yard with the family’s pet cat. The cat was bitten and thus, quarantined, as Texas law requires.
Unvaccinated dogs and cats bitten by a known rabid animal should be destroyed immediately, the law states. If the owner is unwilling to have this done, the animal should be vaccinated and placed in strict isolation for 90 days and given booster vaccinations during the third and eighth weeks of isolation. If the animal is currently vaccinated, it should be revaccinated immediately and restrained for 45 days.
“Make sure you keep your pets’ vaccinations up to date to protect them against rabies,” Givens said.
A Kerr County Commissioners Court order on rabies and animal control states a pet owner must have a dog or cat vaccinated by the time the animal reaches 4 months of age. The vaccines must be given at least once every three years.
Pet owners must retain the official vaccination certificate furnished by the veterinarian. The certificate must include the owner’s name, address and telephone number, as well as identifying information about the animal, including species, sex, age, weight, breed and color. Information about the type of vaccine used, as well as the veterinarian’s signature and license number, also are required.
The other two Kerr County confirmed rabies cases this year occurred in August and involved bats.
For more information about rabies and rabies control, contact Kerr County Animal Services at 830-257-3100 or Zoonosis Control in San Antonio at 210-949-2048.
