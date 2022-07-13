The main weather story continues to focus on the heat wave across the Hill Country region. The good news is that we have seen a few showers and storms this week, even though they have been scattered in nature.
Thursday offers another opportunity for a few showers and thunderstorms to track across the area. Storms will be capable of strong wind gusts, lightning and brief downpours in locations where they develop.
Rain chances decrease Friday through Sunday, although stray storms could pop up each day.
WIDELY SCATTERED STORMS POSSIBLE THURSDAY
A northeast flow aloft will bring a weak disturbance across the area late in the day. This feature will trigger isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms during the peak heating hours of the afternoon.
The hit-and-miss nature of the storms will not guarantee that everyone sees measurable rainfall, but at least we have a chance of rain in the forecast.
High temperatures climb to near 100 degrees. Any storms that develop will cool temperatures into the 80s and possibly 70s for a few locations. It will be hot before the storms develop later in the day.
East-northeast winds average 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon hours. Wind gusts over 40 mph are possible near any storms that develop.
There is also a small risk for small hail in the stronger storms that pop up.
STORMS MOVE SOUTH OVERNIGHT
Storm coverage shifts to the south during the evening and late night hours. Skies remain partly cloudy for most areas.
Low temperatures drop into the lower and middle 70s.
Winds gradually return to the south at 5 to 10 mph.
ISOLATED STORM THREAT FRIDAY
Friday rain chances will be lower than Thursday, but there is still a chance for pop-up storms to develop during the afternoon hours.
High temperatures should be a touch cooler with most areas between 95 and 100 degrees.
Southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph, except gusty near any storms that develop.
WEEKEND WEATHER PLANS
For the most part, the weekend looks dry and hot across the Hill Country. Stray storms are possible each afternoon and evening. Storms appear to be very spotty in nature during this time.
High temperatures top out in the middle to upper 90s on Saturday, warming to near 100 degrees on Sunday.
