I applaud the city of Kerrville, Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Corp. and everyone else for bringing new business to Kerrville. The headlines in the paper constantly talk about new businesses coming here.
My question is, who is going to work at those new jobs? The marquees at most restaurants don’t talk about the food. They advertise job openings.
As an employer, I can tell you it’s next to impossible to find people. The two main things my younger employees gripe about is the cost of housing and the fact there is nothing for young people to do.
Let us redirect our city to start addressing those issues, make this a fun place for the younger families to enjoy.
I am a senior citizen, so many of the things here are directed toward me and so little toward the younger group. One of my technicians was complaining about the nice new apartments and subdivisions are senior only.
The next time you complain about the poor service in a restaurant, count the numbers of tables and look at how few servers. They would hire more if they could find more. In one case, a restaurant manager drives up from San Antonio. She brings four servers with her. If she is sick or can’t come to work, four others don’t make it.
Kerrville for years has concentrated on making this the place for seniors to retire to. Well, we succeeded to the point we failed.
I love the fact that our newest city councilman is so young.
Kerrville, it’s time to rethink our future.
Donald Kampfhenkel, Kerrville
