Bandera’s heritage as “The Cowboy Capital of the World” first took root when it became a staging area for the now-mythic cattle drives that took place until the 1890s. Cattle were kept in the area before being driven to Kerrville through Bandera Pass, which was described as the “gateway to the Western Trial.”
Local routes fed into the well-traveled trail that took cattle, drovers and chuck wagons north to railheads in Kansas and beyond. Before barbed wire crisscrossed the plains, millions of “beeves” were “headed up and moved out” along the Western Trail.
The Western Trail eventually stretched from Texas to the Canadian border. During its time, more than seven million cattle and 800,000 horses made the trek. Famed author Larry McMurtry immortalized the Western Trail in “Lonestome Dove,” his epic novel of the American West.
One drover was Robert “Bob” Reeves, who, as a trail boss, made treks north along the legendary trail in 1876, 1881 and 1886. His story can be found in “Trial Drivers of Texas: Interesting Sketches of Early Cowboys,” written by Bandera icon J. Marvin Hunter and originally published in 1916.
In 2004, Reeves’ granddaughter, Suzie Heywood, then a 65-year-old grandmother herself, now a resident of Ingram, relived Reeves’ legacy and retraced her grandfather’s route from Bandera to Dodge City, Kansas.
“My grandfather died before I was born,” Heywood said of the ancestor who inspired her. “I only knew him through books, pictures and stories before I got the chance to follow in his footsteps.”
The 655-mile trek, brainchild of the late rancher and history buff Dave Burell, was dubbed “Celebrate the Western Trail.” Clearly moved by being selected as trail boss for the historic event, Heywood said, “I felt like I met my grandfather’s spirit.”
An accomplished horsewoman, Heywood also had years of trail riding under her belt. By besting 450 other riders, she had earned the title Female Trail Rider of the Year from the National Trail Ride and Wagon Train Association, exhibiting a special skill set that included horsemanship, trail etiquette and camp management.
Under Heywood’s guidance, on Labor Day 2004, 18 wagons and more than 100 riders headed north to retrace the route of the drovers from the 1800s. During the 48-day trek, hundreds of riders from 17 different states joined the core group at different stages of the journey.
HUSBAND AND HELPMATE
At one significant milestone, more than 300 riders, along with 30 wagons and 400 horses, crossed into Oklahoma at Doan’s Crossing, a point in the Red River where cattle historically entered the Sooner State. On Oct. 23, 19 riders, including Heywood and her husband, Ralph, ended their journey in Dodge City — the only horsemen to complete the entire ride.
Heywood gave thanks for the support of her late husband.
“I’ll always remain grateful for my husband’s unwavering support on the trail ride by driving the rig, feeding everyone and helping tack up the horses when things got busy,” Heywood said. “I literally could not have completed it without him.”
Along with Harry Meeker, Ralph Heywood became one of only two players from the nascent National Football League to serve in three wars — World War II, Korea and Vietnam. A native of Los Angeles, Ralph Heywood received a football scholarship to the University of Southern California, where he played just five games before being drafted into the United States Marine Corps and deployed to the South Pacific. Regardless, he was selected as a college football All-American as an end and punter.
After returning to California, Ralph Heywood completed his degree in cinematography at USC before playing professional football for the Chicago Rockets, Detroit Lions and Boston Yanks during the early years of what would morph into the NFL.
In 1952, during the Korean War, he returned to active duty and later commanded the 26th Marine Regiment in South Vietnam. He was discharged from the Marines in 1974, after attaining the rank of colonel. Later, he became commandant of the Marine Military Academy, located in Harlingen.
In August 2004, Ralph Heywood delivered the game ball at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos.
The couple married in 1980, just 13 days after their first date. In 2007, Ralph Heywood died in his wife’s arms after succumbing to complications of Parkinson’s disease.
Since her husband’s death, Suzie has remained active in an organization that advocates for expanded health benefits for former NFL players who “didn’t earn millions when they played,” and who are now living with inadequate medical benefits.
‘STYLE AND GRACE’
Heywood not only recalls the hot days, cold nights, dust and torrential rain, she remembers with pride and nostalgia gazing at “stars that never seem to be so close to the ground, buffalo herds and wild horses running free on the treeless grassland. I hope we did it with style and grace.”
