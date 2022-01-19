A strong arctic cold front will bring north winds and very cold temperatures across the area Thursday.
After highs above 80 degrees Wednesday, temperatures are expected to remain between 30 and 35 degrees Thursday. North winds averaging 15-25 miles per hour will create wind chill values between 15 and 25 degrees most of the day.
Areas of mixed precipitation and accumulation of sleet or freezing rain will be possible. This remains very light in nature but potentially heavy enough to create icy roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses.
Clouds continue Thursday night with partial clearing possible by daybreak.
Low temperatures are expected to drop into the teens and lower 20s.
North winds diminish overnight.
Lingering slick roads are possible through Friday morning.
Friday becomes sunny and cold with highs in the upper 40s. Light winds prevail.
Very cold temperatures continue Friday night with readings in the upper teens and lower 20s.
Despite sunshine, Saturday still remains chilly with highs in the lower 50s.
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service reports mixed precipitation is expected. The forecast calls for minor sleet/snow accumulations on grassy areas and ice accumulations up to a few hundredths of an inch on mainly elevated, exposed surfaces. Winds may be as high as 35 mph.
Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on elevated bridges, overpasses and roadways. The hazardous conditions may impact both the morning or evening commute.
