A 29-year-old pregnant, Corpus Christi woman was sentenced to eight years in prison for violating probation on a felony drug possession charge.
Alexandria Madison Staples had appeared before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. on Wednesday and pleaded with him to extend her probation so she wouldn’t have to hand her baby over to someone else to raise while she served prison time.
“I believe that the state’s primary concern now is her unborn child,” said Steven Pickell, Staples’s attorney, to the court. “She is making an effort, she’s been clean at least since she got out of jail and is willing to take a drug test right now.”
Staples was arrested Dec. 31, 2019, on a warrant issued for violating probation, according to jail records.
Pickell added that in “a lot of places,” her drug charge is “not even an offense,” referring to the candy the woman had apparently acquired in California and brought to Texas in 2015. The candy contained THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana. Some states have decriminalized such candies, which are produced commercially.
When Kerrville police arrested Staples and two other people during a traffic stop in March 2015, officers accused the trio of bringing the packaged gummies and brownies to Kerrville from “a drug festival in California,” in the words of one officer.
Before sentencing the woman, Emerson reviewed Staples’s criminal history, which included a 2012 felony intoxication assault conviction from Bexar County, and a pending aggravated assault charge out of Medina County. Staples served probation from 2012-2016 on the intoxication assault conviction and was required to undergo a counseling class, outpatient drug/alcohol addiction treatment, and use an ignition interlock device preventing her vehicle from starting if she had alcohol in her body, she testified.
Staples had already violated probation on her Kerr County drug charge in 2018, but the 198th Court allowed her to continue on probation. Staples, on Wednesday, admitted to violating multiple terms of the probation agreement since then.
“First off, I’m sorry to see you here,” Emerson said to the woman. “You’re a young lady with a lot of potential, and for whatever reason you’ve chosen to just flush it down the toilet at this point.”
Emerson then convicted Staples but took a few seconds to deliberate on how long she should be sentenced.
“I’m debating how long, frankly, because your track history doesn’t indicate you’re going to learn very much from this,” Emerson said.
After a few moments, Emerson sentenced the woman to eight years, said he “wished her the best” and hoped that she has family who can help her care for the baby until she left prison.
Staples was handcuffed and led out of the courtroom. She was led weeping into the elevator by two sheriff’s deputies, a third deputy offered her some words of encouragement, and she thanked him.
As to when Staples will be eligible for parole, “there’s really no telling,” said prosecutor Stephen Harpold in an email.
“In a drug case like hers, there is no minimal amount she has to complete before being eligible for parole,” Harpold’s email states. “So all her prior history, conduct while serving her sentencing, medical issues, etc., will be taken into consideration by the parole board and then they make the decision. There is really no reliable way for us to predict.”
