If San Antonio hospitals run out of space, COVID-19 patients could be diverted to Kerrville for treatment, local officials say.
“We’re ready to do that,” said Peterson Health CEO Cory Edmondson during a livestreamed community update hosted by the city of Kerrville on Thursday morning.
Edmondson didn’t say when such transfers could happen, but only said “we’ve been put on notice that that may be the case.”
Trauma Service Area P, which includes San Antonio and Kerr County, was at 87 percent capacity, according to information from the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is based on the following figures about Trauma Service Area P, as of Friday, from the DSHS website:
5,440 staffed hospital beds
729 available hospital beds
1,442 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals
This week, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said hospitals there are under high stress, with 11% of staffed beds and 45% of ventilators available, according to an article by Texas Public Radio.
Edmondson asked Kerr County residents to take precautions against the coronavirus in order to avoid the local hospital system being taxed like San Antonio’s.
For the moment, Edmondson is more concerned people are not seeing their doctors or calling ambulances when they need to. He said he’s seen a “dramatic” increase in negative health outcomes due to people putting off seeking medical care for fear of being infected in the hospital or doctors’ offices. He urged people to seek the treatment they need.
“Your health care facilities are probably some of the safest you can go to,” Edmondson said.
He said Peterson Health is top rated for cleanliness.
“Everybody’s wearing masks and you’re going to be cared for,” Edmondson said.
