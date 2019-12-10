The head of the Texas Department of Agriculture will be the guest of a local Republican group next week.
Sid Miller, who was re-elected agriculture commissioner in 2018, will be the guest speaker at a dinner and monthly meeting held by the Hill Country Republican Club on Tuesday, Dec. 17. The event will be at the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Conference Center, 2033 Sidney Baker St. The dinner will start at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
Previous guest speakers of the club have included Maria Espinoza, national director of the Remembrance Project; Jeffrey Addicott, St. Mary’s professor and director of the Warrior Defense Project; and Hector Garza, U.S. Border Patrol agent, among others.
The office of agriculture commissioner is not up for election next year.
Advance tickets to the event are $12 for club members and $14 for nonmembers. Tickets are $16 at the door.
Reservations to the event, which includes a meeting, soup and salad bar, can be made online at https://bit.ly/2PuTQaU or by phone at 830-890-1668.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.