The Kerrville Independent School District board of trustees unanimously voted to approve a maximum of $53 million to go toward constructing the new middle school during a meeting on Monday.
Principals at B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade School and Starkey, Nimitz, Tally and Tom Daniels elementary schools also presented plans for student improvement to the board.
MIDDLE SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION
Trustees unanimously approved spending as much as $53 million to build a new campus for Hal Peterson Middle School across the street from Tivy High School.
That cost consumes more than half of what voters approved for an $89 million bond last November. The district expects to spend the rest of the money on safety upgrades to all KISD campuses and a new agriculture facility.
Construction of the new middle school is scheduled to begin Sept. 24. The groundbreaking will be postponed to an undetermined later date to take advantage of the cooler weather, Superintendent Mark Foust said.
SIXTH GRADE FOUNDATIONS
After receiving a D rating in accountability from the state, the B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade campus is concentrating on strengthening and clarifying its foundations, said Principal Tana Althaus.
“We’re changing all of our faculty meetings to professional development that ties directly back to our instructional standards,” she said.
Part of focusing on foundations comes in the form of coaching for teachers and weekly newsletters to help keep all teachers at the school on the same page, Althaus added.
The sixth grade school failed to hit any of the academic targets last year, Foust said in an earlier meeting.
Accountability scores are 70 percent based on achievement and school progress and 30 percent on closing the gaps.
BILINGUAL PROGRAM
Nimitz Elementary is working to adjust to the new bilingual program, which formerly was hosted at Tom Daniels Elementary.
“The ones who left were phenomenal teachers, students and families, so we have a little place in our heart, a little empty spot,” said Tom Daniels Principal Amy Billeiter.
Board member Jack Stevens said he is concerned that families might be reluctant to have their bilingual children go to Nimitz because of the program traditionally being at Tom Daniels.
“If a parent had a succession of kids that were at Tom Daniels and they were given the opportunity to choose (when) we’re moving this program over to Nimitz, (they might say), ‘I don’t want to go there, because all my kids have gone to Tom Daniels,’” Stevens said. “We’re not going to have the faculty or the facilities to be able to service them as well as Nimitz.”
That’s a valid concern, Billeiter said. About 21 bilingual students who likely would benefit from the program at Nimitz remain at Tom Daniels this year. She said the staff at the schools are working hard to provide support for these students who face unique challenges while in the classroom.
“I really do anticipate in future years that number dwindling and more students coming over to Nimitz,” said Nimitz Principal Julie Johnson. “I think this first year’s transition was the hard one.”
Additionally, all of the elementary schools are working on increasing literacy and vertical alignment, which is how gracefully students’ learning material changes between grades.
TALLY-TIVY SCHOLARSHIP
Tally Elementary have developed a scholarship program for Tivy High School students who previously attended Tally. Once a month, students bring spare change on the College Can CHANGE Your Life Day, and the money goes into a scholarship fund for a Tivy senior.
Tivy seniors whose applications are selected will be invited to speak to Tally students in third through fifth grade about their goals, career aspirations and any obstacles they had to overcome on their educational journey.
The Tally students will vote on who wins the scholarship.
“I think that will strengthen ties between Tally and Tivy and provide role models for our Tally students to help them understand the importance of working toward goals,” said Tally Principal Gena Robertson.
She added that the fifth grade students came up with the idea and are very excited about it.
Board members said they were interested in the program.
“If you have a Tivy senior who walks over there to give his presentation to those kids in his football uniform, he’ll win the vote,” said board member Andree Hayes with a laugh. “Or if they come in their band uniform.”
