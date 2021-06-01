Nathan Ramsey, a 2017 graduate of Tivy High School, has earned the Jack Nations Psychology Award while attending Texas A&M. The award comes with a $10,000 scholarship.
While at Tivy, he was an outstanding student and varsity athlete, according to his stepfather, Brian Oehler
At Texas A&M, he made the dean’s honor roll each semester he has been there and takes part in the University Honors Program, the Psychology Honors Program and is a member of the Phi Beta Phi Honor Society.
As a sophomore, Ramsey founded Myriad Invictus, a recognized Texas A&M student organization.
He is double-majoring in Psychology and Genetics. Not only did he attend university in College Station, he also completed programs in Tanzania and Costa Rica.
Ramsey is planning on attending medical school after graduation.
