The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Kerr County, if the decked-out homes in local neighborhoods are any indication.
Hundreds of homes are alight this year, and residents are likely to find some stunning examples in most neighborhoods. Comanche Trace, Riverhill, Greenwood Forest and neighborhoods off Tivy Street, Ranchero Road and Mack Hollimon Drive, among others, may afford residents some holiday cheer this Christmas season.
“I love seeing all the homes decorated at Christmas,” said Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn in a Wednesday email. “To me it represents celebration and civic pride. The celebration is the birth of Christ and the love he brought. The homes beautifully decorated represent people who proudly share the beauty of Christmas with their neighbors and more. And that is the civic pride that is so important to a community.”
The Kerrville Daily Times drove around Kerrville and Ingram this week to find some of these festive displays.
The origin of Christmas lights
Before electric Christmas lights, families would use candles to light up their Christmas trees. This practice sometimes led to house fires, so electric lights were a way to reduce this risk.
Thomas Edison created the very first strand of electric lights, according to the Library of Congress.
“During the Christmas season of 1880, these strands were strung around the outside of his Menlo Park Laboratory,” reads an article at the library. “Railroad passengers traveling by the laboratory got their first look at an electrical light display. But it would take almost forty years for electric Christmas lights to become the tradition that we all know and love.”
Edward H. Johnson, a friend and business partner of Edison’s, put the very first string of electric Christmas tree lights together in 1882. Johnson hand-wired 80 red, white and blue light bulbs and wound them around his Christmas tree. Not only was the tree illuminated with electricity, it also revolved.
It would be many years before the public at large adopted the practice of stringing Christmas lights. Some credit President Grover Cleveland with spurring the acceptance of indoor electric Christmas lights. In 1895, President Cleveland requested that the White House family Christmas tree be illuminated by hundreds of multi-colored electric light bulbs. On Christmas Eve 1923, President Calvin Coolidge began the country’s celebration of Christmas by lighting the National Christmas Tree with 3,000 electric lights on the Ellipse located south of the White House.
Until 1903, when General Electric began to offer pre-assembled kits of Christmas lights, stringed lights were reserved for the wealthy and electrically savvy. The wiring of electric lights was very expensive and required the hiring of the services of a wireman, what’s now called an electrician. According to some, to light an average Christmas tree with electric lights before 1903 would have cost $2,000 in today’s dollars.
