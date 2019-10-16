The Kerrville City Council unanimously commended the performance of Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel at Tuesday’s annual city manager evaluation, citing the city’s accomplishments over the past year.
“There’s a lot that’s been done, and what I appreciate most about the city manager is that he talked again and again about the staff — what the staff has done, what the staff has accomplished,” said Mayor Bill Blackburn. “The council believes strongly in the city manager and his abilities, his good work and his ethics.”
Over the past year, the city has had numerous projects, such as code rewrites, water system and quality improvements, street and drainage projects, the River Trail extension to Schreiner University, a new agreement with Arcadia Live and several events in the park and the library.
City Councilwoman Delayne Sigerman said she is confident in Kerrville’s future behind McDaniel’s leadership.
“The good news is that we have a great city staff to support all of us as we go about our business looking at new construction, repairing streets and offering great amenities to enjoy,” Sigerman said.
McDaniel is entering his third year at the city’s helm after previously serving the cities of Dallas, Tyler, Corpus Christi, Lake Jackson, Woodway and Denton. His career in public service spans more than 30 years.
“I’m so impressed with his leadership abilities,” Councilman Gary Cochrane said. “As I told him in the meeting, his ability not only to see the big picture, but also to deal with people on a personal level, is just amazing.”
McDaniel said he is humbled by the council’s praise.
“During the past few months in particular, the city has benefited greatly from a solid team effort by our citizen volunteers, the entire city council and our employees,” McDaniel said.
