The Republican Women of Kerr County will host Congressman Chip Roy as the featured guest speaker at the group’s August general meeting slated for Friday.
The event, which will be at Inn of the Hills Hotel and Conference Center, is open to the public at a cost of $20 per person.
“Rep. Roy will update constituents on the ongoing border crisis, election Integrity and other ‘hot topic’ items he is currently working on,” reads a press release from the RWKC.
Those interested in attending must register in advance by emailing RWKCreservations@gmail.com or calling 830-315-3330, according to the release.
The event will start at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
“Roy brings a wealth of public and private sector experience to the House Republican conference,” reads the release. “A dedicated conservative with the track record to prove it, Roy is committed to restoring health care freedom, protecting our borders, defending the sanctity of human life, supporting the men and women of the military, reducing federal spending and limiting government to promote freedom and opportunity for all Americans.”
