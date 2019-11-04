At 2:15 p.m. today, Tivy High School’s band will compete in the University Interscholastic League state 5-A marching band championships in San Antonio.
Tivy is one of 35 high school bands performing in today’s event at the Alamodome. The event closes with the University of Texas Marching Band playing at 8 p.m. If the Antlers should advance past the preliminary round they would play in the finals on Tuesday afternoon. Twelve bands will perform in Tuesday’s final competition.
This is the first time since 1981 that Tivy’s band has made it to this stage of the state competition. Tivy finished third in its regional competition to earn a spot to perform today.
Cost of admission is $19 for adults for the single session. Students in 6th grade and under: Free. Student (Grades 7-12) single session: $14. Parking is $15 and is cash only. The event will be livestreamed through the UIL website by BOX 5 Media. Visit https://www.uiltexas.org/music/marching-band/state for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.