All 140 students, ages 18 months through kindergarten, participated in the St. Peter’s Episcopal School’s Annual Teddy Bear Parade.
Students decorated mini shoe box floats and walked the parade route. Kindergarten students led the parade on their decorated three-wheelers, trikes and wagons.
“The parade has become a long-time tradition at our school,” said Janet Boutin, school director. “Many of our parents have fond memories of their own parade. Everyone, young and old, loves teddy bears.”
Boutin has now been at the school 20 years.
To learn more about 2020-21 enrollment, visit www.stpeterskerrville.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.