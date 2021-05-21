Many recent letters to the KDT have underlined what we all know — that our area reflects the nation in showing the effects of a deep political split. Republicans and Democrats, Democrats and Republicans, seemingly irreconcilable. Measurements document that those occupying a middle ground have shrunk over the past quarter century or so, particularly in the last few years.
This kind of angry split contrasts with the ability of leaders in Washington, D.C. and, to some degree, in Texas a generation or two ago. It is more reflective of the passionate partisanship characteristic of much of the 19th century. Somehow, I am naïve enough to believe that many Americans exist who are uneasy with the harm our current partisanship is doing to the nation. How do we find ways to nurture a healthy core unity amid our necessary differences?
Ultimately, I am most puzzled by this ideological divide on a personal level. Many writers seem to believe that those of their political views are the only righteous ones. Those who differ are monsters or worse. Republican or Democrat — that is the only reliable way to measure others. Such a conclusion flies in the face of my 70-plus years of experience. I find many more traits — honesty, character, decency, good humor, for instance — far more important in determining those with whom I wish to associate. And the presence or absence of such traits is simply not a function of a political party.
Gee, if it were, wouldn’t life be simple? Saying it is that simple, even repeating it over and over and over, doesn’t make it so. But then, maybe I am missing an infallibility gene.
Tim Summerlin, Kerrville
