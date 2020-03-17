In addition to ramping up its efforts to keep shelves stocked in the midst of quite a bit more shopping than usual, H-E-B has committed $3 million for community support as the pandemic continues.
Among these funds, $1.2 million will go to 18 food banks throughout Texas. Additionally, H-E-B will deliver 15 truckloads of food and household supplies to various food banks. H-E-B works with food banks that are affiliated with Feeding Texas, a hunger-relief organization.
“H-E-B’s donation comes at a critical time as food banks across the state are stepping in to provide emergency food to the people and communities impacted by COVID-19,” said Celia Cole, Feeding Texas CEO, in a press release from the company. “We are grateful to H-E-B for its support. Together we will ensure no Texan goes hungry during this public health crisis.”
Also from the $3 million, $500,000 will go to home-feeding services for seniors and low-income families such as Meals on Wheels, and $300,000 to Texas Biomedical Research Institute, a San Antonio-based organization with a team dedicated to coronavirus research.
“Texas Biomed has launched a unique research project to be among the first in the nation to develop the laboratory model necessary for testing diagnostics, vaccines and treatments to combat coronavirus,” states the H-E-B news release. “We are proud to be a part of this innovative effort to accelerate discoveries, moving science from the lab to the patient.”
The remaining $1 million has been set aside for potential nonprofit partners providing vital services during the pandemic. To apply for funding, nonprofits should visit myheb.force.com/MCI/s/login.
