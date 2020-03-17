Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early followed by heavy thunderstorms late. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early followed by heavy thunderstorms late. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.