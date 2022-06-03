The Ingram City Council plans to consider filing police chief and city council vacancies in the wake of the resignations of Carol Twiss and Bridget Dale. These matters are on the agenda of the next council meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. June 7, at City Hall, 230 Texas 39.
Dale, who served on the council, tendered her resignation not long after Claud Jordan, Rocky Hawkins and David Britton were sworn in May 17 as newly elected members of the council. Dale had made a motion at that meeting to put off swearing in the men indefinitely so workshops could be held to educate them. Her motion died for lack of a second.
Later that meeting, departing Mayor Kathy Rider offered her thoughts on the situation and had some strong words for the incoming councilmembers but said she wished everyone and the city well. A recording of the May 17 meeting can be heard athttps://bit.ly/3aGAUUX.
Also during that meeting, there was talk of Police Chief Carol Twiss resigning, but she was encouraged to stay. She later opted to resign, and Jordan, as mayor, received her resignation May 27. Captain Mike Baker is serving as interim police chief, according to Jordan.
“He might be the guy, he might not,” Jordan said of Baker on June 1. “We're going to ride this for a while and see how this goes, like we did Carol, see how it goes. If he likes it and we like him, we’re going to keep him. I think he’s going to fit really good.”
Also on Tuesday’s agenda is the acceptance of the resignation of the firm providing legal services to the city, Bovey & Cochran PLLC. The council will discuss and possibly act to appoint a new city attorney, according to the agenda.
The council also will discuss installing security cameras at City Park.
