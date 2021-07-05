Working closely with the Kerrville Public School Foundation to identify a candidate, Broadway bank recently selected Cooper Bradley Cockrill, a 2021 graduate of Tivy High School, as the recipient of a $2,500 scholarship. It is the first scholarship given to a Kerrville student from Broadway Bank, having recently expanded their scholarship program to include Kerrville.
Cockrill volunteered more than 1,100 hours of community service during his high school career, served his local church and served as a Student Council officer, navigating his way through school assignments and events. He will be continuing his education at the Honors College at Dallas Baptist University in the fall and intends to major in theology. His mother, Leigh Decker, is a teacher at Tivy High School.
This year marks the 80th anniversary of Broadway bank, and over the years, they have awarded numerous scholarships to high school and college students across the communities they serve.
