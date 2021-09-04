TEXAS A&M-KINGSVILLE (0-1) -VS- SAGINAW VALLEY (2-0)

Team1st2nd3rd4thTotal
Texas A&M-Kingsville09009
 Saginaw Valley070613

Scoring Summary
QtrTimeScoring PlayTEXASSAGINAW
2nd10:01TEXAS - Josh McGowen 1 yd run (Gilbert Garza kick failed), 16 plays, 99 yards, TOP 7:2760
2nd04:02TEXAS - Gilbert Garza 40 yd field goal plays, yards, TOP90
2nd01:56SAGINAW - Tommy Scott 10 yd run (Connor Luksic kick), 6 plays, 65 yards, TOP 2:0697
4th12:32SAGINAW - Connor Luksic 31 yd field goal 8 plays, 81 yards, TOP 3:52910
4th07:43SAGINAW - Connor Luksic 22 yd field goal 8 plays, 48 yards, TOP 3:17913
