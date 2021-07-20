Gilberto Salinas, executive director of the Kerrville Economic Development Corp., presented his proposed budget to the Economic Improvement Corporation board of directors on Monday at city hall. The budget as presented was more than $100,000 greater than the budget for 2020-21, and the bulk of that increase involved two events planned for November of this year.
According to Salinas, the main event is the Business and Innovation Forum, a three-day event designed to build businesses in Kerrville and attract new businesses to the city. There will be a charge for the training sessions, and Salinas and his staff hope there will be enough to offset much of the cost of the proposed budget increase.
“We hope to bring in somewhere in the neighborhood of $55,000,” said Salinas. “The state of Texas will be promoting the event as well, so we hope to have between 200 and 300 attendees.”
The seminars offered during the event will include pricing your services, esports, craft brewing, the Hill Country music scene and many other business-developing subjects designed to bring in existing and prospective business owners, not only to Kerrville for the forum, but to convince them to locate or relocate their businesses in town.
The other event planned for November is the KerrEDC Top Forty Event, a one-day celebration of the best of the area entrepreneurs. Those named to the Top Forty are nominated by their peers in the area and exemplify the best of what Kerrville has to offer, according to Salinas.
“We want to showcase those people who are making a difference in Kerrville,” said Salinas.
Budgeting for the Top Forty event totals $12,442. The Business and Innovation Forum expenditures will total $37,742. Another part of the $100,000 in additional expenditures will go to the ongoing KerrEDGE Entrepreneur Center, a virtual leadership development and strategic planning “academy,” that teaches business owners leadership and team-building skills.
The entrepreneur center is responsible for an additional $25,000 in funding toward the 2022 budget.
Members of the EIC board, while amenable to the amounts discussed, nevertheless wanted to see a year-to-year comparison of expenses and directed Salinas to return to the board in August with a revised budget that lays out those parameters. Board member Greg Appel was hesitant to make any decision based on the facts as they were presented.
“I think that in fact, your budget is really $155,000 larger than last year,” he said. “You have an estimated income from the event of $55,000, but you have to make that much to balance the budget. Otherwise, you will be coming back to us for more money if you don’t make those sales.”
City Manager E.A. Hoppe responded in Salinas’ defense.
“Mr. Appel, the event in question will be at the beginning of the new fiscal budget year, so I think that we will see pretty quickly whether we will meet parameters or not,” said Hoppe.
With the budget presentation completed, the board quickly approved the EIC budget, and moved to adjourn to executive session to discuss several matters, including possible amendments to the agreement between the cCity of Kerrville and the Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing Company and similar amendments to the agreement with Kerrville’s Fourth on the River, Inc.
The next regular meeting of the EIC board will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, in the council chambers at city hall.
