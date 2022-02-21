LLANO - The No. 15 Harper Ladyhorns saw their terrific season come to an end Monday night in Llano.  Harper lost to San Saba in the Regional Quarterfinals, 42-28.

Kylie Wolsey scored 13 points to lead Harper in scoring.  Carter Wood added six points and Chloe Palmer scored three points.

Rachel Perkins finished with two points and six rebounds.  Talli Millican and Sloan Spenrath added two points each. 

Harper's season ends with an overall record of 28-6.

