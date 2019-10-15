A Rocksprings man recently was jailed on felony accusations of possessing methamphetamine and THC.
According to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department spokesman, a police officer stopped a car in the 3200 block of Legion Drive on suspicion of committing a traffic violation. The officer made contact with the driver and noticed the smell of burnt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, Lamb said.
The driver, identified as Juan
Barrera, of Rocksprings, was de-
tained along with two passengers.
“A small baggie containing a white powder that later tested positive for methamphetamine was found in the vehicle, along with a set of scales and about 2 ounces of marijuana,” Lamb said in an email.
As the car’s three occupants were being booked at the jail, jail staff found a vape cartridge that tested positive for the presence of THC, according to Lamb.
Barrera, who does not appear to have a criminal history in Kerr County, was released Friday on bonds totaling $11,000, according to jail records. Possession of THC and meth are felonies in Texas.
The other two occupants of the vehicle were jailed, each on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, and each was released Friday on a $1,000 bond, according to jail records.
