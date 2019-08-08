Enough incivility, identity politics
The country rightly mourns the senseless murders in El Paso and Dayton. However little or nothing is ever said about the murder rate in Baltimore or Chicago. In Baltimore it is anticipated that they will exceed the 300 homicides again this year.
Here is my take on the matter. First, each person has just one life. When that life is lost it does not matter if it was a young soldier in combat or a POW camp or a shopper at Walmart. It is of little consequence if the homicide is by a handgun, an automatic rifle or as in Charlottesville, a vehicle. Whether it is one or 30-something deaths is not the question. It matters not to the family of the deceased nor to the deceased that the person was singled out or was among many.
I greave for the families of those wounded or killed. The incivility growing in this country can only result in more of the same madness. The constant banter about the haves and the have nots, skin color, party affiliation, etc. and disrespecting our laws is sufficient for some disturbed mind to cause mayhem. I’ve been alive some 90 years and can attest to the rigors of the Great Depression, WWII and the Korean Police Action because I was there. People had a lot more to complain about then than now. Fomenting this madness is the insatiable quest for power among our leaders. We need a respite from this constant harping of self-described victims and seekers of TV time, no matter what party.
