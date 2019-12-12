Inspired by the “Rat Pack,” the famous talents of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. among others, the Tap Pack features the

high-energy performance of tap dancing, smooth vocals, a swinging live jazz band and witty onstage banter. The Tap Pack will storm the Champion Auditorium stage in Boerne on March 17, for the second show in the three-concert series presented by Boerne Performing Arts.