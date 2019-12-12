BOERNE — As 2020 ticket sales for Boerne Performing Arts’ HOT-HOT-HOT season continue to keep the phone ringing, the details of hosting the visiting artists continue to be finalized by the board members of Boerne Performing Arts.
Transportation details must be made, arrangements for meals are coordinated by the hospitality committee, the student outreach programs and the volunteers that assist the 1,000 students in and out of Champion Auditorium are continuously being updated.
On top of all that, the technical aspects of the show are being reviewed on an almost daily basis to make sure that when the
curtain opens, the local crowd
is entertained by world-class artists that normally appear only in the larger venues across the country.
THE TAP PACK
With dazzling performances on stage, dressed in slick suits and equipped with sharp wit, The Tap Pack is a modern twist on the classic Rat Pack. They infuse tap dance with swing music and witty banter.
With credits on stage, film and television and with more than 20 musical theater productions between them, The Tap Pack is pure entertainment, according to a spokesman for Boerne Performing Arts.
“They sing. They dance. They joke,” the spokesman said in a press release. “They bring a new, invigorating energy to a timeless style.”
Created by a three-person Australian team consisting of Jesse Rasmussen, Jordan Pollard and Thomas Egan, and directed by Nigel Turner-Carroll, The Tap Pack has recently been featured on London’s West End at the illustrious Peacock Theatre, after touring Berlin, Beijing and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. This ensemble from “down under” also performed in their homeland at the iconic Sydney Opera House.
“The Tap Pack are proudly Australian and to entertain in our home town was something we’ll never forget,” Rasmussen said.
MOMIX
After opening the 2020 season with the a cappella sensation Voctave, Boerne Performing Arts will close the season with Momix, dance illusionists that defy gravity, on April 7.
Momix, known internationally for presenting work of exceptional inventiveness and physical beauty, has worked in film and television, where their repertory has been broadcast to 55 countries.
Moses Pendleton, founder and artistic director, choreographed the Opening Ceremonies for the 2014 Sochi Olympics, and his company was selected to represent the United States at the European Cultural Center at Delphi.
THE DETAILS
All performances at 7:30 p.m at Boerne Champion Auditorium.
Season tickets range in price from $50 to $170 and include one ticket to each show. Single tickets range in price from $20 to $60.
Visit www.BoernePerforming
Arts.com for additional information or to purchase tickets. Tickets are also available at the Boerne Chamber of Commerce, 121 S. Main St., Boerne, or can be obtained by calling the Boerne Performing Arts Message Line at 830-331-9079.
