The last four days have been busy for the Kerr County jail regarding contact with the Immigration and Naturalization Service because five men who were booked for various charges have also been held on suspicion of immigration violations.
“If they are illegal aliens, we report that to INS and then let them decide what they want to do,” said Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer.
When asked how the department identifies undocumented immigrants, the sheriff said, “If they say that they are or they act like they are, then we notify INS.”
“This is nothing new,” Hierholzer said. “It’s been going on for about 15 to 20 years.”
The INS collects those individuals suspected to be in violation of immigration laws from the Kerr County jail once the sheriff’s department releases them.
Exactly when that transfer occurs depends on the charge. If it is a minor charge, such as public intoxication, an incarcerated
person will be released very quickly and
INS comes to accept them into its
custody.
If the charges are more serious and the offender will be held for a court appearance or can’t make bail for some time, the county holds them until they are ready to be released at that later date.
“They (INS) usually come get them right away once we notify them that we will be releasing the inmate,” Hierholzer said.
IMMIGRATION VIOLATIONS
Zuriel Castillo, 18, was arrested by the Kerrville Police Department on Saturday for a June 22 suspicion of assault involving bodily injury during a family disturbance.
Once he was booked in the county jail, he was further charged with an immigration violation by the Department of Homeland Security.
His bail for the assault charge was set at $2,000, and he remains in jail.
Sunday saw the arrest of Luis Alberto Medina, 37, by the Kerrville Police Department for a suspected license infraction. On Monday, he was charged with immigration violation by the Department of Homeland Security-Immigration and Naturalization Service. Medina remains behind bars.
On Monday morning, Fabian Guadalupe Garcia, 21, of Ingram, was arrested by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of bail jumping and failure to appear on Feb. 6, 2018. Once booked into the Kerr County jail, he was charged with an immigration violation by the INS.
His bond was set at $5,000. He has not been released.
IMMIGRATION DETAINERS
Santo Ambrosio-Xoxol, 24, and Jose Marvin Amrosio-Tulul, 24, were both arrested by the Kerrville Police Department on suspicion of public intoxication and booked into the Kerr County jail on Tuesday.
An immigration detainer was subsequently placed on each man after the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Immigration and Naturalization Service.
No bond has been set for either man.
