FREDERICKSBURG — The Friends of the Fredericksburg Nature Center will offer a presentation about Texas native bees from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 12 at the Tatsch House in Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park, 432 Lady Bird Drive, Fredericksburg.
This program will cover basic information on the current challenges all bee species are facing, why they are important to us all, as well as facts about gentle solitary bees and their lifestyles.
The presenter will be Carol Clark, Texas Master Naturalist and Conservation Specialist with Monarch Watch.
The class will be limited to 30 students, and the suggested donation per attendee is $10.
For registration and further information, contact Nancy Person, nancykperson@gmail.com or 830-992-8411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.