A wet weather pattern returns across the Hill Country late Tuesday into Wednesday.
A storm system will track across Texas during the middle of the week. The system could bring widespread rainfall across our area once again.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast today, with cool daytime highs in the middle to upper 50s. Light southeast winds average 5 to 10 mph throughout the day.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies develop tonight. Low temperatures range from 30 to 35 degrees. Calm winds are expected overnight.
Increasing clouds are likely Tuesday with a few showers possible late. Highs end up in the middle 50s most areas. Southeast winds continue at 10 to 15 mph.
Rain chances increase Tuesday night. Rain is likely overnight with lows in the 40s.
Wednesday remains cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs hold in the 50s due to clouds and rain activity across our area.
We should dry out late Wednesday and Thursday.
