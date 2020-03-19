Rolland Turner “Sonny” Treadaway, age 90, of Bandera, passed away peacefully at Coronado Stone Oak in San Antonio on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Sonny was born in Lamesa, Texas, on June 9, 1929, to the late Dr. Thomas Lester Treadaway and Mabel Thalmann Treadaway Woollard.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in analytical chemistry and began working for Celanese Corp. in Pampa, Texas. Later he relocated to the Bandera area and worked for Mooney Aircraft as a Safety Inspector in Kerrville, Texas. He also became a pilot during this time. Later in life, he became a salesman and traveled throughout the Southwest selling materials to college bookstores.
He was an avid outdoorsman and golfer. One of his proudest golfing achievements was a hole in one on the Celanese golf course, which he had helped to develop.
Sonny loved to entertain and was famous for his gatherings at the “party barn.” He spoiled his family and friends with memorable chocolate chip pancakes, barbecue cookouts and the occasional airplane ride.
After retirement in 1993, he made his home in Oklahoma and later returned home to Bandera, Texas.
Preceding Sonny in death was his son, Thomas L. Treadaway; and brother, Thalmann Lester “Roscoe” Treadaway.
Sonny is survived by his two daughters, Linda Sue Treadaway Fourr and husband, Roy of Farmington, New Mexico, Dina Louise Treadaway Genovese and husband, Dan of Kildeer, Illinois; sister, Jane Blackburn of Lakeway, Texas; grandchildren, Brant B Fourr and Cary L. Fourr Bramwell; and great-grandchildren, Brayden C. Bramwell and Brennyn L. Bramwell; and former wife, Patricia Treadaway Campbell.
The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Christopher Glanton, Valeska Danielak and the caring people at DaVita Dialysis Center, all of his home caregivers from Home Instead, Hilltop Village of Kerrville, Coronado Stone Oak, Hope Hospice in San Antonio, and Dr. Benyam Alemu of University Health System in San Antonio.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Grimes Funeral Chapel in Bandera, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be sent to Bandera Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 424, Bandera Texas, or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, www.jdrf.org.
