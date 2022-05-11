Oppressive heat continues through the weekend cary.burgess@dailytimes.com Cary Burgess Author email May 11, 2022 May 11, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Storm Prediction Center has slight storm chances across the region each day, mainly for areas west of Kerrville. The dryline will be the main trigger for storm development. Rain chances are very low for most of us, but there is a slight chance that storms from West Texas could track across the Hill Country late in the day. Meanwhile, the heat remains the big weather story throughout the weekend and heading through half of next week. There are currently no signs of the heat letting up.MORNING CLOUDS, AFTERNOON SUNSHINEWe seem to be stuck in a pattern more typical of June and July. Low clouds start the day off with skies becoming partly sunny during the day.High temperatures soar into the lower and middle 90s. South winds increase to 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon hours.There is a low chance we could experience a shower or thunderstorm. Rain chances are greatest between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. and favors areas west of Kerrville.LATE NIGHT PATCHY CLOUDSPartly cloudy skies are in the forecast Thursday night. It might be a couple of degrees cooler due to fair skies and lighter wind speeds. Most areas will drop into the middle 60s for overnight lows.South winds continue at 5 to 15 mph with patchy low stratus clouds possible by daybreak. PARTLY SUNNY AND HOT FRIDAYFriday looks like a near repeat of Thursday. Patchy low clouds give way to partial sunshine during the day.Highs warm into the lower and middle 90s. There is a low chance we could see a shower or thunderstorm, mainly west of Kerrville.South winds increase to 10 to 20 mph between noon and 6 p.m., tapering off by sunset.FAIR AND MILD FRIDAY NIGHTLow temperatures end up in the lower to middle 60s by daybreak Saturday. Fair skies continue most of the night with a few low clouds by sunrise.South winds average 5 to 10 mph after midnight.MOSTLY SUNNY WEEKEND AHEADHigh pressure strengthens a bit Saturday and Sunday. This allows temperatures to climb into the middle 90s Saturday and the middle to upper 90s Sunday.Lows drop into the 60s each night under fair skies.Isolated afternoon and evening storms are possible each day, mainly west of Kerrville. 