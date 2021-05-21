I enjoyed the article submitted by Stephen Lehman (in the May 4-5 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times). As always, he hit the nail square on the head.
Anymore, candidates for office tend to omit what they want to do by orating political blather. (...)
Since no one can explain to me where it states that candidates cannot state their party affiliation, I support Texas House Bill 2092, submitted by Sen. Scott Sanford, R-McKinney. Passage will mean everyone, of both parties, will have to identify where their leanings are. But, until that time, I will use my favorite tool, Google.
Thanks for your articles Mr. Lehman. Keep them coming!
Ken Pinkham, Kerrville
