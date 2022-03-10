Tivy drops first game of Tivy baseball tourney against Calallen, 1-0 Mar 10, 2022 Mar 10, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Aiden Cline, 6, for Tivy takes a throw and tags the Calallen runner for an out Thursday in Kerrville. Tivy first baseman Lex Lipka, 16, fields a ground ball and touches first for an out against Calallen Thursday at Antler Field. Bailey Blaker, 8, throws to first for an out Thursday against Calallen. Second baseman for the Tivy Antlers Aiden Cline, 6, fields a ground ball and throws to first for an out Thursday against Calallen. Tivy pitcher Stormy Rhodes, 2, throw to first for a pick off attempt against visiting Calallen. Tivy left fielder Kale Lackey, 19, catch a shallow fly ball Thusday against Calaen. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Receive alerts from The Kerrville Daily Times newsroom anytime there is a breaking news event Hill Country Sports Get a weekly update on the latest Kerr County sports news In Case You Missed It ICYM is a weekly newsletter highlighting thee important, talked about, and most read stories of the last week. Kerrville Deals & Contests Sign up to receive emails about latest deals, contests, and special offers from the Kerrville Daily Times and select partners. Morning Headlines Start your morning with a briefing on the latest Kerr County news News Updates Would like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today! Obituary notices Receive daily notices of deaths, obituaries and pending funeral notices Weekly Devotionals Get recommended scripture reading, weekly faith columns, and latest church news. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Riverhill Living Spring 2022 Riverhill Living Spring 2022 Upcoming Events Mar 11 Drum Circle Fri, Mar 11, 2022 CST Mar 16 A Course in Miracles Wed, Mar 16, 2022 CDT Mar 16 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, Mar 16, 2022 CDT Mar 17 Hill Country Computer Club Thu, Mar 17, 2022 CDT TRENDING NOW Robert Earl Keen raises $400K for youth orchestras Men accused of sex with 15-year-old Tulahteka, old L.D. Brinkman headquarters, to be auctioned next week Man accused of assaulting woman, releasing photos Search underway for missing boy Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.