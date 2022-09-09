KERRVILLE — Funeral Mass for Carolyn Sue “Brucie” Broussard Guerrero, 74, who died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Kerrville, was at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Notre Dame Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial can be sent to a charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
Kirk-Patrick Kotula
Services Sept. 28
KERRVILLE — Graveside services for Kirk-Patrick Kotula, 81, of Kerrville, who died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at his residence, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
Vernon Ollar
Services at a later date
INGRAM — Services for Vernon Ollar, 101, of Ingram, who died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at his residence, will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Rebecca Reaneaú Nunn Truelock
Services Saturday
FORT WORT — Services for Rebecca Reaneaú Nunn Truelock, 58, of Mountain Home, who died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at a Fort Worth hospital, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the Kimble Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Junction City Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to services, at 1 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kimble Funeral Home, Junction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.