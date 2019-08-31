Craig Childs will be the guest speaker at the Sept. 10 meeting of the Kerrville Chapter of the Native Plant Society. The meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Riverside Nature Center, and Childs will speak on “The YMCA Roberts Ranch: Education, Nature Preserve, and Research Center.”
The program is free and open to the public. Socializing will be from 1 to 1:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 1:30 p.m.
For more information about the Kerrville Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas, visit npsot.org/kerrville.
Childs will focus on the development of the Roberts Ranch, which consists of 1,100 acres in Northeast Kerr County and was donated to the YMCA of Greater San Antonio by Bob Roberts of Comfort. He envisioned the ranch to be “a place where families and children could gather to explore the outdoors and learn about good stewardship.”
Craig, a retired pathologist, is now program manager for the YMCA Roberts Ranch, a volunteer position as a member of the Hill Country Master Naturalist program. His responsibilities include educational program development, land management and project manager for environmental studies in such areas as wild-life management, riparian health and plant surveys.
As part of his other Master Naturalist volunteer work, Craig monitors chronic wasting disease in white-tailed deer and participates in a program for trapping feral hogs.
“This program should be of great interest to those committed to maintaining a healthy environment in the Texas Hill country, along with helping families to connect with nature,” a spokesman for the Native Plant Society said in a press release.
The purpose of the Native Plant Society of Texas is to promote conservation, research and utilization of native plants and plant habitats of Texas through education, outreach and example.
